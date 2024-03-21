Next Article

IPL: Decoding CSK's title-winning campaigns under MS Dhoni

What's the story Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Thursday. He replaced legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the Yellow Army to five IPL titles. The former Indian captain has been leading CSK since the inaugural IPL season (2008). His stature as captain remains unmatched. Here we decode CSK's title-winning campaign under Dhoni.

CSK claim their maiden IPL title - 2010

CSK finished as the runners-up of IPL 2008 after losing to Rajasthan Royals. They qualified for the semi-finals the following season too but failed to get through. In 2010, CSK were on the brink of getting eliminated, however, an incredible win over Punjab Kings kept their campaign alive. Dhoni's extraordinary finishing touches made headlines. CSK beat Deccan Chargers in semis before beating Mumbai Indians.

First side to defend IPL title - 2011

Over a month after leading India to the historic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title, Dhoni made CSK triumphant. The Yellow Army won their second back-to-back IPL title after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. CSK became the first side to defend their IPL title. Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina, and Murali Vijay scored over 400 runs in CSK's title-winning campaign.

The return of Super Kings - 2018

CSK had to wait seven long years to win their next IPL title. They reached the final in 2012, 2013, and 2015 before getting a two-year suspension (2016 and 2017). CSK received the 'Dad's Army' tag in their first season upon returning (2018). However, the experienced campaigners won back-to-back matches and comfortably took another title. Dhoni averaged 75.83 and struck at 150.66 in 2018.

CSK once again bounce back - 2021

CSK suffered heartbreak in 2020. They failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since the inaugural season. Dhoni vowed to come back stronger next year, and he did! He guided the Yellow Army to their fourth IPL title in 2021. CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to lift the trophy again. And Dhoni was not done!

CSK win their fifth IPL title - 2023

Dhoni's final moments as CSK skipper will be etched in his fans' hearts for generations to come. A spirited Ravindra Jadeja sealed CSK's win in a dramatic last-ball final (IPL 2023) against Gujarat Titans. After smashing the title-winning four, Jadeja ran all the way to hug an elated Dhoni, who had tears of joy. CSK went on to win their fifth IPL title.