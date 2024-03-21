Next Article

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Decoding key player battles

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru open the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with match number one on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK, who have appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, will hope to start well against RCB against whom they have a strong record in the competition. Several key player battles will dictate this clash. Here's more.

Kohli owns 979 runs against left-arm spinners

Virat Kohli owns 7,263 runs in the IPL at 37.24. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is approaching a milestone of 1,000 runs versus left-arm spinners in the tournament. He has scored 979 runs against left-arm spinners at 65.26. CSK ace Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to stop Kohli. He has dismissed the RCB batter three times from 17 innings. Kohli averages 46.66 against Jadeja.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has struck at 135.89 versus Siraj

Gaikwad holds the key for CSK in the powerplay overs. He will be out to stop RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj. In six innings, Gakwad has smoked 53 runs from 39 balls off Siraj at an average of 53. Siraj has managed to dismiss the star opener just once. Gaikwad has struck at 135.89 versus Siraj.

Faf du Plessis versus Deepak Chahar

In the powerplay overs (1-6), RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has smashed 1,839 runs at 49.70. He owns a strike rate of 134.33 from 107 innings. Notably, Faf has been dismissed on 37 occasions during this phase. CSK's Deepak Chahar has been instrumental in this phase, picking up 53 scalps at 29.18. He owns an economy rate of 7.84.

Dinesh Karthik could maximize against Mukesh Choudhary in overs 16-20

Veteran Dinesh Karthik owns 1,364 runs in the final four overs of the IPL, striking at 182.84. He averages 23.51 and has been dismissed 58 times. Notably, Mukesh Choudhary could bowl during this phase for CSK. In six innings, Mukesh has conceded 89 runs from 39 balls at an economy rate of 13.69. He averages 44.50, picking up two wickets.