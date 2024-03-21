Next Article

Adam Zampa was retained by Rajasthan Royals

Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL 2024 for personal reasons: Details

By Parth Dhall 05:40 pm Mar 21, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has withdrawn from the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to personal reasons. Zampa was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auction in, but his manager confirmed that he won't be featuring in the tournament. Notably, the Royals will also be without pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has been ruled out with a quadriceps injury.

Details

A look at notable details

Zampa, who has a contract worth Rs. 1.5 crore with RR, was bought by the franchise ahead of the 2023 edition. Zampa's manager told ESPNcricinfo that he has been playing back-to-back matches, in the Big Bash League, as well as white-ball series against India, West Indies, and New Zealand. Therefore, Zampa has pulled out of the season at short notice.