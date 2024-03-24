Next Article

Lasith Malinga: Revisiting his top match-winning spells in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:36 pm Mar 24, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is arguably the finest fast bowler to have played the T20 format. His slinging action and toe-crushing yorkers tormented the best of batters. Meanwhile, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), he also made a significant mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He retired with 170 IPL scalps at 19.79. Let's decode his best match-winning spells in IPL.

#1

Malinga floors DC in IPL 2011

Malinga was simply unstoppable in IPL 2011 as he picked up 28 scalps to win the Purple Cap. His only fifer in the IPL came against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) that season. His 5/13 in 3.3 overs stunned the hosts as they were folded for 95 while batting first in Delhi. His efforts powered MI to a comfortable eight-wicket triumph.

#2

Malinga does the job for Chargers, 2012

Malinga played a crucial role in MI's victory against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012. DC were bowled out for a paltry 100 in just 18.4 overs. Malinga (4/16) was once again the key at the death. His tally includes the key scalp of Cameron White. In reply, MI worked hard to seal a five-wicket win.

#3

Malinga dismantles SRH in 2015

Malinga showed his tremendous accuracy at the death to thwart Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2015 edition. Chasing 158, SRH got off to a decent start, before Malinga dismissed David Warner. The former came back at the death and claimed three more wickets in the 18th over. His 4/23 powered MI to a comfortable 20-run triumph.

#4

Malinga torments CSK in Qualifier match, 2015

The Wankhede track looked ideal for batting in the first Qualifier of IPL 2015 as MI posted 187/6 while batting first against Chennai Super Kings. However, Malinga breathed fire on the same track as he dismissed opener Dwayne Smith for a duck before scalping two wickets toward the end. His 3/23 helped MI claim a 25-run win.

#5

Malinga rattles RCB in 2019

Malinga was sensational against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2019 edition of the IPL. His 4/31 meant MI restricted RCB to 171 for 7. Malinga pegged RCB by removing Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis in the 18th over, besides taking two wickets in the final over. The match was evenly poised in the chase before Hardik Pandya sealed a five-wicket win for MI.