Carlos Sainz won the 2024 Australian Grand Prix (Photo credit: X/@Carlossainz55)

F1 2024, Ferrari earn their 10th win in Melbourne: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:26 pm Mar 24, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Carlos Sainz won the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday ahead of fellow Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris. Champion Max Verstappen had to retire early on with Sergio Perez taking fifth. Mercedes had a poor outing as both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton retired. Notably, Ferrari have now earned their 10th race win in Melbourne. Here's more.

Sainz and Leclerc

3rd race win for Sainz; 32nd podium for Leclerc

Sainz collected his third career race win and a first from where he didn't set the pole. Notably, Sainz claimed his 20th podium finish. It was his second podium finish this season after taking third place in the season-opening Bahrain GP. Leclerc took his 32nd career podium finish and a second this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari

Ferrari's 10th win here in Melbourne

Sainz's race win was Ferrari's 10th at Albert Park as the Formula 1 giants extended their lead at the top here. As per F1's official site, Ferrari have only scored four previous one-two finishes in the last 14 years. Before this, the only previous Ferrari one-two in this decade was the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Do you know?

First one-two in Melbourne for exactly 20 years

This was Ferrari's first one-two in Melbourne in exactly 20 years. Before this, the legendary Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello did it in the 2004 F1 season.

Highlights

Key highlights from the race

Red Bull Racing saw Verstappen suffer a brake failure to retire early on in the race. Sainz had gone past Verstappen on the second lap and dominated the proceedings from there on. With George Russell's crash for Mercedes, the race ended with a safety car period. Meanwhile, Hamilton's issues intensified as he suffered an engine failure. Fernando Alonso was demoted to eighth.

Alonso

Alonso hit with 20-second time penalty

Alonso was hit with a 20-second time penalty. Race stewards determined that the Aston Martin driver was involved in a potentially dangerous driving before Russell's crash. Russell was closing in on Alonso with fresher tires in the closing stages. However, Alonso was slow and when Russell approached the rear of the former, he lost control and slammed into the barries.

Numbers

Driver and Constructor Standings

Verstappen, who won the first two races of the season, continues to lead with 51 points. Leclerc has closed down the gap to four points (47). Perez is third with 46 points. Australian GP winner Sainz (40) and Oscar Piastri (28) complete the top 5. In the Constructor Standings, Red Bull Racing lead with 97 points. Ferrari are placed second with 93 points.