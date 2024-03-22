Next Article

SRK to attend KKR versus SRH at Eden Gardens: Report

By Aikantik Bag 01:25 pm Mar 22, 202401:25 pm

What's the story In India, there are two bonafide religions: cricket and cinema. When the two meet at a common ground, it is known as the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2024 is set to kick off on Friday. This year the spotlight is on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as it marks the return of their favorite Knight, Gautam Gambhir after seven long years. As per Pinkvilla, KKR owner-actor Shah Rukh Khan will attend KKR's season opener on Saturday.

Schedule

More about IPL 2024

KKR's season opener is slated for Saturday at the home turf Eden Gardens, where they will lock horns with Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The tournament is set to span from March 22 to May 26, 2024, in two parts due to the impending Lok Sabha elections. The IPL 2024 tournament will showcase 10 robust teams, with Chennai Super Kings starting as the reigning champions.

Excitement

Gambhir's take on joining KKR

Gambhir joined KKR as a mentor after a brilliant stint with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). During a recent event dubbed KKR Unplugged, Gambhir expressed his appreciation toward Khan and CEO Venky Mysore. He candidly discussed his reputation of being "difficult to manage" and declared, "Because the truth is that we know how to compete with integrity, we know how to accept defeat, and we know how to celebrate victory."