IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Punjab Kings

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:43 pm Mar 16, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings will have a point to prove heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS finished in eighth position last season and will be desperate to turn things around this time. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will kick-start its campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 23 in Chandigarh. Here we look at the top all-rounders in the PBKS squad.

Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has proven his mettle in IPL

England's Liam Livingstone has been brilliant for PBKS in the last couple of seasons. He has hammered 716 runs for the franchise at a stunning strike rate of 174.2. Besides his big-hitting, Livingstone has the ability to deliver both off-spin and leg-spin. He has eight IPL wickets to his name at an economy of 9.97. Livingstone can truly be a great asset for PBKS.

Curran

Expectations are high from Sam Curran

Livingstone's compatriot Sam Curran is another star all-rounder in the PBKS camp. His ability to contain runs in the death overs makes him an great asset. The southpaw can also contribute with quick runs lower down the order. He has claimed 42 IPL wickets at an economy of 9.52. The tally includes 613 runs, striking at a stunning 143.22.

Raza

Sikandar Raza is an experienced campaigner

Though Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has little experience in IPL, he is a stalwart of T20 cricket. The veteran can anchor the innings in the middle overs besides going big toward the end. He can also be more than handy with his off-spin bowling. In the 20-over format, Raza has so far recorded 4,625 runs and 133 wickets.

Woakes

Woakes can be a handy option

Another England star on this list is Chris Woakes, who fetched Rs. 4.2 crore from PBKS in the 2024 auction. Woakes can inflict some serious damage with the new ball. His big-hitting abilities make him an even greater asset. Overall, Woakes has claimed 30 scalps at 21.93 in the cash-rich league. Besides, he owns over 1,000 T20 runs at a strike rate of 130.29.

Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan can provide balance to the team

In Rishi Dhawan, PBKS have an experienced Indian all-rounder. 23 of Dhawan's 25 IPL wickets have come for PBKS at 32.47 (16 in middle overs). Overall, the fast bowler has taken 116 T20 wickets at 25.56. Moreover, the 34-year-old averages over 30 with the bat in T20s, having hammered four half-centuries. He, however, has blown hot and cold in IPL.