Shane Watson slammed a century in the IPL 2018 final (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Indian Premier League: A look at Shane Watson's best knocks

By Parth Dhall 09:04 pm Mar 27, 202409:04 pm

What's the story Australia's Shane Watson is one of the greatest all-rounders to grace white-ball cricket. The 42-year-old emerged as an all-time great in the Indian Premier League, wherein he represented Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings in the tournament. Watson was even the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural IPL edition, as RR lifted the trophy. Here are Watson's best IPL knocks.

#1

117* against SRH, IPL 2018 final

Watson's best-ever IPL knock came a decade after he first arrived in the league. He smashed an unbeaten 117(57) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2018 final. CSK chased down 179 to claim their third IPL title. Notably, Watson opened his account after facing 10 balls in the final. The CSK opener later recorded the highest-ever score in IPL finals.

#2

106 against RR, 2018

The one in the 2018 IPL final was Watson's second century of the season. His first came against RR earlier that season. He slammed a 57-ball 106 (9 fours and 6 sixes) as CSK compiled 204/5, batting first. CSK later bundled out RR for 140 to claim a comprehensive win. Watson also became one of the few players with IPL tons for multiple franchises.

#3

104* against KKR, 2015

Watson had his golden days for RR from 2008 to 2015. He showed his masterclass in his final season by smashing his second ton for the Royals. The Aussie all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 104(59), a knock laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Watson was RR's only centurion as they racked up 199/6. KKR eventually lost by nine runs.

#4

101 against CSK, 2013

Watson, who has an IPL ton for CSK against RR, reached three figures for the Royals against CSK in 2013. He smashed 101 off 61 balls with the help of 6 fours and 6 sixes, helping RR score 185 against the 2013 finalists. Although Watson played an incredible knock, RR finished as the losing side. CSK chased it down in 19.5 overs.

#5

76* vs KXIP, 2008

Watson's first-ever half-century in the IPL was a special one. It came in the inaugural edition against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). RR were down to 48/3 while chasing 167 before Watson turned the tide. His 69-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja helped RR win the game. Watson slammed an unbeaten 76 off 49 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).