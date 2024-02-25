Dhoni has the most death-over runs in IPL history (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Key stats of finishers across 10 teams

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Feb 25, 202401:36 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League season will get underway on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashing in the opener. As the tournament will witness dashers across the globe, several high-scoring games are on the cards. Meanwhile, finishers have a major role to play in T20 cricket. Here we decode the key stats of the finishers across the 10 teams.

CSK

CSK have the veteran duo

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have been acing the finisher's role for CSK over the years. As per ESPNcricinfo, the former's tally of 3,131 runs in the death overs (16-20) is the most for a batter in IPL (SR: 174.62). Jadeja owns 1,539 runs in this regard, striking at 148.69. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has 241 death over runs with his strike rate being 174.63.

MI

MI have Hardik and David

In Hardik Pandya and Tim David, Mumbai Indians boast two quality finishers. The latter has scored 335 runs in death overs in IPL at a phenomenal strike rate of 198.22. Meanwhile, Hardik has a strike rate of 172.22 in death overs. He boasts 1,240 runs in this regard. Suryakumar Yadav, who generally bats at number three, strikes at 173.80 in death overs (IPL).

RCB

Maxwell and Karthik are finishers at RCB

In Glenn Maxwell, RCB boast one of the most dangerous batters going around. In IPL, his strike rate in death overs read 178.83 (583 runs). Meanwhile, the veteran Dinesh Karthik, who played several fiery cameos in the 2022 season, boasts 1,655 runs in end overs. His strike rate in this phase is a decent 168.53.

RR

WI duo to bolster RR camp

Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant in the finisher's role for Rajasthan Royals. He owns 695 death over runs in the IPL, striking at 179.58. His West Indies teammate Rovman Powell can also be dangerous in this phase. His IPL strike rate of 209.37 in death overs states the same (134 runs). Dhruv Jurel has 140 death overs runs in the IPL (SR: 200).

KKR

KKR have Rinku and Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has given nightmares to several prominent bowling line-ups in IPL over the years. He has accumulated 1,189 runs in the death overs in IPL, striking at 192.70. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh was brilliant in this role last season. His IPL tally in death overs read 413 runs at 182.74.

DC

Pant is back for DC

Returning captain Rishabh Pant will look to big for Delhi Capitals in death overs. He missed the last season after meeting a horrific car accident. Pant has a brilliant IPL strike rate of 200 in the last five overs, have accumulated 790 runs. Meanwhile, Axar Patel's strike rate in this phase reads 154.26. He has clobbered 813 runs in this phase.

SRH

Can Klaasen ace the role at SRH?

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been a destruction machine in white-ball cricket lately. In the IPL, he has accumulated 208 runs in death overs at a strike rate of 176.27. His SRH teammate Abdul Samad has 271 IPL runs in the final phase (SR: 154.85). Another dasher at SRH, Glenn Phillips, has 1,116 runs in death overs in overall T20 cricket (SR: 192.08).

PBKS

PBKS have some proven finishers

Punjab Kings certainly have some big names in the finishing department. Liam Livingstone has 213 IPL runs in the death overs, striking at 229.03. Jitesh Sharma's strike rate in this phase reads 191.17 (195 runs). Sam Curran has 357 IPL runs in this phase at a strike rate of 188.88. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza's overall T20 strike rate in death over reads 175.38 (1,254 runs).

LSG

Who are the finishers at LSG?

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran will be their prime finishers. The former has 701 IPL runs in death overs at a decent strike rate of 166.50. Pooran, meanwhile, strikes at 167.45 in this phase. He has 494 runs in this phase. All-rounder Krunal Pandya has a death over strike rate of 161.70 in the IPL (587 runs).

GT

Miller and Tewatia will serve GT

Finalists of the last two seasons, Gujarat Titans have David Miller and Rahul Tewatia as their finishers. Miller's IPL strike rate in the death overs read 174.19. He has 1,188 runs in this regard. Tewatia's strike rate in this phase reads 164.97 (551 runs). Meanwhile, Rashid Khan also owns an impressive death-over strike rate of 170.16 in the IPL (485 runs).