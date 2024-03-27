Next Article

Travis Head slams an 18-ball fifty for SRH: Key stats

08:35 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Travis Head smashed an 18-ball fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday. Head, who appeared in his first game this season, was on song from the beginning. He got to his fifty within the powerplay as SRH finished on 81/1. Head dictated the play before being dismissed in the 8th over.

Record

Head becomes second-fastest half-centurion for SRH

Head (18 balls) smashed the fastest fifty for SRH in IPL. However, Abhishek Sharma broke the record shortly thereafter (16 balls). Head broke the records of David Warner (twice) and Moises Henriques. Warner smashed a 20-ball fifty versus Chennai Super Kings in 2015 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Meanwhile, Henriques hit a 20-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015.

Knock

A whirlwind knock in the powerplay overs

Head hit young debutant Kwena Maphaka for a four in the first over before being dropped by Tim David off Hardik Pandya's first ball of the second over. He smashed Maphaka for two sixes and two fours in the 3rd over. In the 5th over, he dispatched Pandya for three successive fours. He smashed Gerald Coetzee for one four and two sixes next.

Information

Coetzee dismisses Head in the 8th over

After the powerplay, Head's strike partner Abhishek Sharma got going and smashed three sixes and two fours. In the 8th over, Head went for an upper cut and was dismissed by Coetzee. Head was dismissed for 62 from 24 balls (4s: 9, 6s: 3).

Numbers

11th T20 fifty for Head

Head made his IPL debut in 2016 and scored 54 runs from three matches. In the 2017 season, he played seven games and scored 151 runs at 30.20. In 11 IPL matches, Head now owns 267 runs. He owns two fifties. Overall, in the 20-over format, Head owns 2,658 runs. In addition to a century, Head has smashed 11 fifties.

Information

A 68-run stand alongside Abhishek

Head and Mayank Agarwal added 45 runs from 4.1 overs. Thereafter, alongside Abhishek, the two managed 68 runs for the second wicket. Post Head's dismissal, Abhishek took over and brought up a fifty off 16 balls.