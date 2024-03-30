Next Article

Quinton de Kock registers his 21st IPL half-century: Key stats

09:45 pm Mar 30, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock slammed a fighting 54 versus Punjab Kings in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. De Kock opened with KL Rahul and added 35 runs. In the ninth over, LSG were 78/3. De Kock and Nicholas Pooran then added a valuable 47-run stand. LSG finished on 199/8 in 20 overs.

LSG lost the wickets of Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal inside the powerplay as the hosts finished on 54/2 with de Kock playing smartly (28 from 20). A brief cameo from Marcus Stoinis entertained the crowd. De Kock got the odd boundaries before Pooran broke free in the 12th over. De Kock brought up his fifty from 34 balls before perishing shortly thereafter.

De Kock's 38-ball 54 was laced with five fours and two sixes. He struck at 42.11. As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock has raced to 2,965 runs from 98 IPL matches. He averages 32.22 (SR: 134.22). In addition to the 21 fifties, de Kock has two centuries. De Kock has 423 runs in 12 matches versus PBKS at 38.45.

De Kock is now the second player with 700-plus runs for LSG in the IPL. He owns 709 runs from 21 matches at 35.45 (SR: 145.88). KL Rahul owns the most runs for LSG (963 at 43.77).