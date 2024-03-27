Next Article

Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Capitals in match number nine of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 28. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the encounter. While RR humbled Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener, DC suffered defeat to Punjab Kings. The upcoming RR-DC clash offers quite a few enticing battles. Here are a few of them.

David Warner vs Trent Boult

Star opener David Warner will face the swing and pace of RR seamer Trent Boult, who has been brilliant in the Powerplay. Boult can exploit Warner's shortcomings of playing the swinging deliveries. Notably, Boult has dismissed Warner thrice in 13 T20 innings. The latter owns 77 runs off 82 balls in this battle. However, Boult is yet to dismiss Warner in the IPL.

Mitchell Marsh vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Warner's opening partner Mitchell Marsh has been in sublime for in T20 cricket. He has the propensity to go all out from the first ball. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could get the task to stop Marsh if crosses the Powerplay. The star leg-spinner has dismissed Marsh once in their only meeting in T20 cricket. The Aussie all-rounder scored 11 runs off 12 balls.

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav

The battle between Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav will be one to watch out for. Buttler has a knack for giving RR flying starts in the IPL, while Kuldeep's current form makes him a threat. The left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Buttler twice in T20 cricket, while the English batter strikes at 140.32 in this battle (87 off 62 balls).

Rishabh Pant vs R Ashwin

The video of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bucking up Rishabh Pant in the practice nets has been doing the rounds on social media. It will be interesting to see how this battle unfolds in Jaipur. Ashwin is yet to dismiss Pant in T20 cricket, while the latter has scored only two boundaries (1 four and 1 six) in 29 balls against the off-spinner.