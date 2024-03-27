Next Article

IPL 2024: DC eye maiden win; RR aim for perfection

By Parth Dhall 02:17 pm Mar 27, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Capitals in match number nine of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 28. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the encounter in the evening. The Rishabh Pant-led DC eye their season's first win, having suffered a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the Royals humbled Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener.

Details

Pitch report and details

As mentioned, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host this duel (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. Both pacers and spinners can cash in here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 27 matches as of now, with DC winning 13 of those. Meanwhile, the Royals have won 14 encounters in this battle. No Super Over has been played in an IPL match between DC and RR. Notably, RR won their only match against RR in IPL 2023. The Royals claimed a 57-run win in Guwahati.

Matches

RR off to a positive start; DC eye comeback

As mentioned, RR beat LSG by 20 runs in their IPL 2024 opener. Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 82(52). Later, LSG were restricted to 173/6 despite contributions from KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. On the other hand, Pant lost his comeback match as PK beat them by four wickets. The hosts chased down 175 in the final over.

Probable XIs

Probable XIs and impact subs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact player: Nandre Burger. DC (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma. Impact player: Anrich Nortje.

Pant

Pant set to play his 100th IPL match

Pant is set to feature in his 100th IPL encounter. The Indian wicket-keeper batter recently made a comeback after recovering from the injuries he suffered in a fatal car crash over a year ago. Pant, the nucleus of DC's middle order, made his IPL debut in 2016. He smashed a record-breaking 684 runs at 52.61 in 2018 (one century).

Poll

