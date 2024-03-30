Next Article

SL finished the day at 314/4

2nd Test: Batters put Sri Lanka on top versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:44 pm Mar 30, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka firmly dominated Bangladesh on Day 1 of the second and final Test in Chattogram. Thanks to half-centuries from their top-three batters, the visitors finished the day at 314/4. While Nishan Madushka scored 57, Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Kusal Mendis (93) would be gutted after missing out on their tons. Here we look at the day report.

Stands

Two 90-plus stands in the day

SL were off to a brilliant start as openers Madushka and Karunaratne added 96 runs. They brilliantly tackled the new ball as the visitors did not lose any wickets in the first session. An unfortunate run-out caused Madushka's departure. Karunaratne found another potent partner in Mendis as the duo added 114 runs. The former eventually fell to young fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.

Karunaratne

Karunaratne's ninth 50-plus score versus Bangladesh

Karunaratne ended up scoring 86 off 129 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries and a six. With this fifty, the veteran opener has raced to 1,137 Test runs against Bangladesh at 49.43. The tally now includes three tons and six fifties. Karunaratne now owns 6,895 Test runs at an average of 41.53. Besides slamming 37 fifties, he has hammered 16 Test centuries.

Madushka

500 Test runs for Madushka

Madushka scored a fine 57 off 105 balls ( 6 fours). With this fifty, the 24-year-old has raced past 500 (now 513) runs across eight Tests at 42.75. He now owns two fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, Madushka has raced to 4,637 runs at an average of 53-plus. The tally includes 21 fifties besides 13 tons.

Finish

SL finish on a high

After Karunaratne's departure, Mendis joined Angelo Mathews as the duo added 53 runs. Mendis eventually fell to Shakib Al Hasan and missed out on the three-figure mark. While Mathews departed for 23, Dinesh Chandimal (34*) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (15*) returned unbeaten as the visitors finished the day at 314/4.

Mendis

Mendis slams a brilliant 93

Mendis, who batted with remarkable intent, ended up scoring 93 off 150 balls (11 fours, 1 six). This was his third Test fifty against Bangladesh as he now owns 750 runs against them at 57.69 (100s: 2). This was overall his 18th Test fifty. He has raced to 4,110 runs in 63 games, averaging 36.37. The 29-year-old boasts nine tons in SL whites.

Bowlers

How did the Bangladesh bowlers fare?

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, as he claimed 2/64 in 17 overs. Shakib, who claimed 1/60 in 18 overs, was Bangladesh's only other wicket-taker. While pacer Khaled Ahmed (0/41 in 10 overs) was expensive, seasoned spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0/95 in 28 overs) and Taijul Islam (0/48 in 17 overs) also could not inflict any damage.