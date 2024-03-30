Next Article

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:24 pm Mar 30, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka scored a fine fifty in the first innings of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He tackled the new ball well and ended up scoring 57 off 105 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries. Madushka added 96 runs for the opening wicket with Dimuth Karunaratne before getting dismissed. Here are further details.

Knock

A fine hand from Madushka

Madushka was watchful early on as the Tigers failed to take any wickets with the new ball. He paced his knock to perfection and hardly played any false shots. A run-out, however, cut short his stay at the crease. This was a crucial knock from Madushka, who could only manage 2 and 10 in the series opener.

Stats

Here are his stats

With this fifty, the 24-year-old has raced past 500 (now 513) runs across eight Tests at 42.75. He now owns two fifties and a ton, which was converted into a double-ton against Ireland last year. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, Madushka has raced to 4,637 runs at an average of 53-plus. The tally includes 21 fifties besides 13 tons.

Milestone

Madushka owns this record

Last year, Madushka became only the second SL batter after Brendon Kuruppu (201* vs New Zealand, 1987) to convert his maiden Test ton into a double ton. He scored 205 off 339 balls against Ireland in the Galle Test last year. Notably, he also became the first batter to hammer a Test double-century against the Irish team.