Next Article

Towhid Hridoy hammered his seventh ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2nd ODI: Towhid Hridoy shines with career-best 96* versus SL

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:56 pm Mar 15, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Towhid Hridoy played a remarkable knock for Bangladesh in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The batter hammered his seventh fifty in ODI cricket and also registered his highest score in this format. It was a watchful knock from Hridoy, who took his time and slammed a 102-ball 96*. His knock carried the hosts to a fighting total of 286/7. Here's more.

Knock

A decisive knock from Hridoy

Hridoy came to the crease when Bangladesh were 75/2 and he added a 55-run stand with Soumya Sarkar, taking the total to 130-run mark. After Sarkar's departure, Hridoy was involved in two crucial partnerships with Mushfiqur Rahim and Tanzim Sakib. Lastly, he added 50 runs with Taskin Ahmed, taking Bangladesh to a decent total. The dasher smashed five sixes and three boundaries.

Record

Third-highest run-getter for Bangladesh since his ODI debut

Hridoy has been a force for the Bangla Tigers in the middle order in ODIs. He has scored 826 runs since making his ODI debut in March last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster is the third-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in this period in ODIs. Only Najmul Shanto (1,043) and Rahim (854) have scored more runs than Hridoy.

Stats

2,600 runs in List A cricket for Hridoy

With this knock, Hridoy completed 2,600 runs in 81 List A matches at an average above 43. In 28 ODIs, the dasher has amassed 826 runs at 37.55. Notably, this was his seventh fifty. He has smashed two fifties against SL in five ODIs, scoring 216 runs at an incredible average of 72. Hridoy has scored 351 ODI runs on home soil (50s: 3).

Information

Hridoy's highest score in ODI cricket

Hridoy's unbeaten 96 against SL is now his highest score in ODI cricket. The middle order batter surpassed his previous highest score of 92, which came on his ODI debut against Ireland last year. Interestingly, he now owns two fifties apiece against Ireland and SL.

Summary

A summary of Bangladesh's innings

Bangladesh lost Litton Das early on before Sarkar and Shanto added 75 runs together. Later, Sarkar carried on with Hridoy, stitching a 55-run stand. Both batters smashed fifties. The hosts kept losing wickets in the last 20 overs but Hridoy's valiant effort helped Bangladesh post a fighting total of 286/7. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for SL with figures of 4/45.