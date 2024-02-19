Mohammad Nabi accomplishes 2,000 runs in T20I cricket agaisnt Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Nabi becomes second Afghanistan batter with 2,000 T20I runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:29 pm Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has accomplished 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. The experienced campaigner reached the milestone during Afghanistan's second T20I clash against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Notably, he became the second Afghan batter to achieve the milestone. Nabi unlocked the feat in T20I cricket with his 24th run during his knock. Nabi perished for 27 as Afghanistan lost the clash.

Second Afghanistan batter with 2,000 T20I runs

Nabi has been exceptional for Afghanistan in limited-overs cricket. He became the second Afghan batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket, just behind leading run-getter Mohammad Shahzad (2,048). However, Nabi became the 27th batter to complete the feat in T20I cricket. With this record, he surpassed the runs tally of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (1,973). Nabi is also the second-highest T20I run-getter for Afghanistan.

A sensational T20 double for Nabi

Nabi is one of the few players with over 5,600-plus runs and 330-plus wickets in T20 cricket. He has been excellent for various teams across different leagues. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is among the five all-rounders with over 5,000 runs and 300-plus wickets in the shortest format of the game. Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan have achieved this feat.

Second-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in T20Is

Nabi has claimed 80-plus wickets from 116 T20Is at an average below 29. The veteran all-rounder has claimed three four-wicket hauls in this format. He is Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He is behind talisman Rashid Khan's tally of 128 scalps. Mujeeb Ur Rahman trails Nabi in terms of T20I wickets. The spin trio are the only Afghan bowlers with 50-plus T20I wickets.

Nabi has struggled against Sri Lanka in T20Is

Nabi's T20I record against Sri Lanka is far from decent. Before this game, the dasher had only managed 17 runs from four T20Is against the Lankan Lions. Even with the ball, he hasn't been at his best against Sri Lanka. Nabi has claimed only four wickets in as many matches at an average of below 23. But his economy was always under seven.

A look at his exceptional T20I numbers

Playing his 117th T20I, Nabi became the second Afghanistan batter to complete 2,000 runs. He has maintained a decent strike rate of above 139 while slamming five fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 80-plus wickets for Afghanistan at an average below 29. He has returned with three four-wicket hauls. His best T20I figures of 4/10 came against Ireland in 2017.