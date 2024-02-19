Wanindu Hasaranga accomplished the milestone in 63 matches (Source: X/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes second-fastest bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:00 pm Feb 19, 202410:00 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has added another feather to his hat as he has become the second-fastest bowler to accomplish 100 T20I wickets. He accomplished the mark with his first scalp in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla. While the leg-spinner overall became the 11th bowler to complete 100 T20I scalps, he is the second Lankan player to get this feat.

Next Article

Milestone

Second-fastest to the mark

While Hasaranga took just 63 games to complete a century of T20I wickets, only Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (53) has reached the milestone in fewer matches. Meanwhile, Hasaranga piped Ireland pacer Mark Adair at the second place. The latter took 72 games. Among SL players, the youngster is only behind Lasith Malinga (107) in terms of T20I scalps.

Stats

Decoding his T20I numbers

His economy of around 6.8 is only second to Ajantha Mendis (6.45) among SL bowlers with at least 50 T20I wickets. His average of over 15 is the fifth-best among bowlers with at least 50 T20I scalps. Hasaranga's tally includes three four-wicket hauls (BBI: 4/9). The spinner has 29, 31, and 40 wickets in home, away (opposition's home), and neutral venues respectively.

Do you know?

Most wickets since debut

His tally of 100 wickets is the most for a bowler since his debut in T20Is in September 2019. Ireland's Adair is narrowly behind him with 98 wickets in this regard. No other SL bowler has claimed even 45 wickets in this period. His economy of around 6.6 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 T20I wickets since 2021.

T20 WC

His brilliance in T20 WCs

Hasaranga has taken part in two editions of the ICC T20 World Cup so far (2021 and 2022). He finished both events as the highest wicket-taker. While he claimed 16 wickets across eight games at 9.75 in the 2021 competition, the leg-spinner returned with 15 wickets in eight matches in the 2022 tournament at 13.27.