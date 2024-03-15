Next Article

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:43 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Sri Lanka's star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a spectacular spell against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Chattogram. The leggie made the ball talk in the middle overs and claimed 4/45 in his quota of 10 overs. With his third wicket, Hasaranga completed 150 wickets in List A cricket. Meanwhile, Hasaranga recorded his maiden ODI four-fer against Bangladesh. Here are his stats.

A brilliant spell from Hasaranga

Batting first in Chattogram, the Tigers were well placed at 130/2 when Hasaranga opened his account by dismissing the well-set Soumya Sarkar for 68. Two balls later, he dismissed veteran Mahmudullah for a duck. The leg-spinner also did not allow Mushfiqur Rahim (25) to convert his start. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (12) was his final victim.

A look at Hasaranga's ODI numbers

Playing his 53rd ODI, Hasaranga has raced to 82 wickets at an average of 25.97. While this was his third four-wicket haul, he has claimed four fifers. This was his maiden four-fer against Bangladesh as he has raced to eight wickets against them at 36.75. Overall in List A cricket, Hasaranga now has 151 scalps in 98 games, averaging 22-plus (4W: 8, 5W: 7).

Summary of Bangladesh's innings

Bangladesh posted 286/7 in their allotted 50 overs thanks to an unbeaten 96 from Towhid Hridoy. As mentioned, Sarkar contributed with 68 runs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also made with a fiery 40. While Hasaranga sent back four batters, Dilshan Madushanka (2/30) claimed the first two wickets. Pramod Madushan (1/72) was the only other wicket-taker. Notably, Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the three-match series.