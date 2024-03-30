Next Article

Mendis ended up scoring 93 off 150 balls (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test, Kusal Mendis slams 93 versus Bangladesh: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:47 pm Mar 30, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Veteran Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis would be gutted after missing out on a well-deserved ton in the first innings of the second and final Test versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. Mendis, who batted with remarkable intent, ended up scoring 93 off 150 balls. He smoked 11 boundaries and a maximum during his stay at the crease. Here are his stats

Knock

A brilliant hand from Mendis

SL were off to a brilliant start as openers Nishan Madushka (57) and Dimuth Karunaratne (86) added 96 runs. Mendis arrived at number three and added further to Bangladesh's agony. He added 114 runs with Karunaratne to power his side past 200. He was also involved in a 53-run stand with Angelo Mathews. Mendis eventually fell to Shakib Al Hasan.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

As mentioned, this was his third Test fifty against Bangladesh as he now owns 750 runs across eight Tests against them at a stunning average of 57.69 (100s: 2). This was overall his 18th fifty in the format. He has raced to 4,110 runs in 63 games, averaging 36.37. The 29-year-old boasts nine tons in SL whites.

Information

Close to 6,500 FC runs

Playing his 97th First-Class match, Mendis has scored 6,487 runs at an average of 40-plus. He has smoked 16 tons and 26 fifties with a best score of 245 (vs Ireland). He is closing in on the 6,500-run mark in the format.