Mendis has blown hot and cold in away ODIs

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis accomplishes 1,000 runs in away ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:26 pm Mar 15, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis has reached the milestone of 1,000 away runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat with his fourth run in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Mendis, who scored a fine half-century in the series opener, has blown hot and cold in away ODIs with his average being under 30. Here are his stats.

Away numbers

1,000 runs in away ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 40th home at the opposition's home, Mendis has raced past 1,000 runs with his average being around 29. Mendis has nine fifties in this regard with his highest score being 77. While Mendis has clocked 1,897 runs at 38.71 in home ODIs, he has tallied 921 runs in neutral ODIs at an average of 29.70.

Career

A look at his ODI numbers

Mendis has been a vital part of SL's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. He has clocked over 3,800 runs in 129 games at an average of 33-plus. The tally includes three tons besides 29 fifties. No other SL batter has scored even 2,200 ODI runs since Mendis's debut.

Mendis vs BAN

His numbers versus Bangladesh

Playing his 18th ODI match versus Bangladesh, Mendis has clocked over 550 runs at an average of 35-plus. The tally includes four fifties and a solitary ton. On Bangladesh soil, he has over 200 runs at a paltry average of around 25. The 59 in the series opener was his maiden fifty in the nation.