What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League season. With this score, SRH have posted the highest team total in IPL history. They broke the previous best record of 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit their respective half-centuries.