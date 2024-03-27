SRH smash the highest IPL score, break RCB's record: Stats
Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League season. With this score, SRH have posted the highest team total in IPL history. They broke the previous best record of 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit their respective half-centuries.
Decoding the highest team totals in IPL
277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024; 263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013; 257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023; 248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016; 246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010.