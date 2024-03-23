Next Article

T Natarajan claims 3/32 versus KKR, surpasses 50 IPL wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 11:07 pm Mar 23, 202411:07 pm

What's the story T Natarajan was a bright spot for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. Natarajan claimed 3/32 versus the Knights at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He was excellent in the powerplay and got a brace in the fourth over. Natarajan returned to dismiss Rinku Singh as KKR managed 208/7.

Natarajan shines with a three-fer

Natarajan dismissed Venkatesh Iyer to draw his first scalp. Venkatesh ran down and wanted to take charge but the left-arm pacer shortened his length to have the batter get caught. Shreyas Iyer came in and walked off after a two-ball duck. Pat Cummins completed the catch at mid-off. Natarajan came back in the 20th over and got Rinku to break an 81-run stand.

51 IPL scalps for Natarajan

Natarajan has surpassed 50 IPL wickets. In 48 matches, he owns 51 wickets at 20.12. He made his IPL debut in 2017 for Punjab and claimed a brace. Natarajan missed the next two seasons before returning in IPL 2020 with 16 wickets for SRH. He claimed two scalps in IPL 2021, 18 in 2022 and 10 last season. For SRH, he has 49 wickets.