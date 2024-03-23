Next Article

Russell and Rinku added 81 runs for KKR (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL: Russell and Rinku register this partnership record for KKR

By Rajdeep Saha 10:05 pm Mar 23, 202410:05 pm

What's the story Andre Russell and Rinku Singh stitched up a record seventh-wicket partnership for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Russell and Rinku added a solid 81-run stand for the seventh wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This helped KKR reach a total of 208/7 in 20 overs. KKR were 119/6 at one stage. Here's more.

Stand

5th-highest partnership for 7th wicket or below in IPL

As per Cricbuzz, Russell and Rinku have now stitched KKR's highest stand and the fifth-highest stand overall for the 7th wicket or below. 100 - Harbhajan Singh and Jagadeesha Suchith (MI vs PBKS) 91* - AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdulla (RCB vs GL) 91 - Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada (DC vs MI) 88* - Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph (GT vs MI)

Duo

Russell's brilliance in a solid 81-run stand

Russell came in after the departure of Phil Salt, who hit 54 on his KKR debut. Russell took a few balls and then broke loose. He dispatched what was thrown at him and sent SRH into a shell. In the 19th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 26 runs. Meanwhile, Rinku supported Russell with a 15-ball 23. He was dismissed in the 20th over.

Russell

11th fifty for Russell

Russell brought up a 20-ball half-century versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad before ending up with a score of 25-ball 64*. Russell's knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. His strike read 256. He smashed his maiden fifty versus SRH. Before this, he had three unbeaten scores of exactly 49.Russell has 2,326 runs at 29.82 (SR: 175.54). He slammed his 11th fifty.

Information

200 IPL sixes for Russell

As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell now has 200 IPL sixes, including 197 for KKR. Russell is now the ninth player in IPL history to smack 200-plus sixes. Russell also owns 153 fours, including 150 for KKR.