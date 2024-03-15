Next Article

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed completes 100 ODI wickets: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 pm Mar 15, 202409:47 pm

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is the latest bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second scalp in the second match against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Overall, the fast bowler became the eighth Bangladesh bowler to record 100 scalps. He dismissed Kusal Mendis in the sixth over before sending back Charith Asalanka (91) in the 38th over.

Stats

A look at Taskin's ODI numbers

Playing his 72nd ODI, the 28-year-old speedster raced to 100 wickets for Bangladesh at an average of 30-plus. In addition to four four-wicket hauls, he also owns a couple of fifers in ODIs. His best bowling figures of 5/28 came on his debut against India in Mirpur in 2014. Against SL, he has completed 19 ODI scalps, averaging 32-plus (4W: 2).

Debut

Taskin scripted history in 2014

In 2014, Taskin became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim a fifer on his ODI debut, having returned with 5/28 against India in Mirpur in 2014. These are still the eighth-best figures by a bowler in his maiden ODI match. Mustafizur Rahman (5/50 vs India, 2015) is the only other Bangladesh bowler with a fifer on ODI debut.

Form

His performance in ODIs since 2021

Taskin has been one of the leading pacers for Bangladesh in this format in the last few years. Since 2021, he has scalped 55 wickets in 40 ODIs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (63), Shakib Al Hasan (57), Shoriful Islam (54) and Mustafizur (53) are the others with 50-plus ODI wickets for Bangladesh in this period.

Milestone

Taskin completes 50 wickets at home

Taskin's 100th ODI scalp also saw him complete 50 wickets in the format at home. Playing his 30th match at home, he averages a stellar 22-plus. While he has snared 30 wickets at 40.53 in away ODIs (home of opposition), Taskin has claimed 20 wickets at 35.85 in neutral matches.