2nd ODI: Nissanka slams his maiden ODI ton against Bangladesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:02 pm Mar 15, 202409:02 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka played a sensational knock against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Chattogram. The dasher slammed his sixth ODI century while smashing his first 50-plus score against the Bangla Tigers. He reached the milestone in only 100 deliveries. His century was studded with three sixes and 11 boundaries. Sri Lanka were 194/3 when Nissanka smashed his ton.

A calculative hand from Nissanka

Nissanka was determined to make a mark after missing out on his start in the first ODI. SL were in trouble early on as they lost Avishka Fernando. He added 42 runs with Kusal Mendis before the latter departed. SL were reeling 43/3 when Nissanka and Charith Asalanka stitched up a crucial partnership of more than 140 runs, taking the game away from Bangladesh.

A look at his numbers in ODI cricket

Playing his 54th ODI, the opener has raced to 2,200-plus runs at an average above 45. This was his sixth ODI century while he has smashed 13 fifties in this format. However, this was his first ODI fifty-plus score against Bangladesh, scoring 200-plus runs from eight matches. Nissanka is in great form as his highest ODI score of 210* came against Afghanistan last month.