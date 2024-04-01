Next Article

This was his third four-wicket haul in Test cricket

SL's Asitha Fernando claims four-wicket haul versus Bangladesh: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:06 pm Apr 01, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as Bangladesh were folded for 178 in their first innings of the ongoing second Test in Chattogram. The pacer, who did not feature in the series opener, made the red ball talk and returned with 4/34 in 10.4 overs. This was his third four-wicket haul in Test cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Fernando

Asitha made his first strike on the morning of Day 3 as he trapped Shakib Al Hasan (15) in front of the wickets. In the same over, he also sent back Litton Das for four. Mominul Haque, who fought well for his 33, was Asitha's next victim. The pacer rattled Khaled Ahmed's (1) stumps to end the Bangladesh innings.

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

With this four-fer, Asitha has raced to 45 wickets across 14 Tests at 25.22. In addition to three four-wicket hauls, he also owns a fifer, which also came against Bangladesh in 2022 (10WM: 1). He has raced to 17 wickets across three Tests against Bangladesh at 14.70. In First-Class cricket, the 26-year-old now owns 224 wickets across 73 Tests, averaging 23-plus.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

SL compiled 531/10 while batting first as six of their top-seven batters scored fifties. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70) starred with the bat. As mentioned, the Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team.