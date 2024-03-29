Next Article

Venkatesh and Shreyas did well for KKR (Photo credit: X/@KKRiders)

Venkatesh Iyer slams 50 versus RCB, surpasses 1,000 IPL runs

By Rajdeep Saha 11:33 pm Mar 29, 202411:33 pm

What's the story Venkatesh Iyer scored a match-winning 50 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. He hit a vital 30-ball 50 as the Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a brilliant seven-wicket win. Chasing 183, KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine added 86 runs. Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer then got the job done. Here's more.

Knock

Solid effort from Venkatesh

Salt and Narine tamed the RCB bowlers, adding 85 runs in the powerplay. KKR lost Narine in the 7th over. Salt perished in the 8th over as Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed the Englishman. Just as RCB found some momentum, Venkatesh and Shreyas added a 75-run stand. Venkatesh was the aggressor. He dealt in fours and sixes. Yash Dayal claimed his wicket.

Runs

14th KKR batter with 1,000-plus IPL runs

Venkatesh slammed three fours and four sixes (SR: 166.67). As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has surpassed 1,000 IPL runs. Playing his 38th match, Venkatesh owns 1,013 runs at 28.13. He owns eight fifties in addition to a century. He became the 14th KKR batter to slam 1,000-plus IPL runs. He has smashed 90 fours and 46 sixes.

Summary

KKR ace the chase

Batting first, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83 to post a score of 182/6. Cameron Green (33), Glenn Maxwell (28) and Dinesh Karthik (20) chipped in. Andre Russell took 2/29 for KKR. In response, Narine led the charge with a brilliant 47. Salt smashed 30. Thereafter, the two Iyers batted with purpose. RCB erred with their offerings as KKR won by seven wickets.