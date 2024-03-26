Next Article

IPL 2024: CSK crush GT to earn second successive win

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:29 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Chennai Super Kings have defeated Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in Match 7 to earn their second successive win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). A fiery fifty from Shivam Dube helped the defending champions compile 206/6 while batting first. In reply, the Titans never really looked in the hunt as they were restricted to 143/8. Here are the key stats.

CSK innings

CSK post a massive total

CSK were off to a fine start as Rachin Ravindra made great utilization of the powerplay overs and slammed 46 off just 20 balls. His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up his arms after getting settled. He also scored 46. Dube bolstered CSK's innings with a brilliant fifty. Youngster Sameer Rizvi (14) smoked two sixes toward the end as CSK finished at 206/6.

GT's chase

Summary of GT's chase

The Titans were off to a poor start with Deepak Chahar dismissing Wriddhiman Saha (21) and Shubman Gill (8) in the powerplay overs. Sai Sudharsan (38) then held the charge as he added 41 runs with David Miller (21). The scoring rate, however, remained an issue. Furthermore, the Titans lost a few wickets in a cluster as they fell well short.

Knock

A stunning knock from Dube

Dube batted with great intent as he ended up scoring 51 off just 23 balls, a knock laced with two boundaries and five sixes. He has raced to 1,191 IPL runs at 29.77. 792 of his runs have come for CSK at 36. This was his seventh IPL fifty and a sixth in CSK colors. He smoked his maiden half-century against GT.

Stats

Key numbers for other CSK batters

Playing his maiden IPL season, Rachin has raced to 83 runs at a strike rate of 237.14. He managed a 15-ball 37 on his debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gaikwad has enjoyed tackling GT bowlers as he now owns 350 runs against them at an average and strike rate of 58.33 and 144.03. He has four fifties across six outings against the team.

Rashid

Poor outing for Rashid

Though Rashid dismissed Rachin and Dube, he conceded 49 runs in his four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he bowled his joint-third-most expensive spell in IPL. Mohit Sharma (1/36), Spencer Johnson (1/35), and Sai Kishore (1/28) were the other wicket-takers for the Titans.

Chahar vs Gill

Chahar's dominance vs Gill

Chahar has now dismissed Gill four times across 10 IPL meetings, conceding 78 runs off 55 balls in this battle. No other bowler has dismissed the GT captain more often in the tournament. Wriddhiman Saha (21) was his other victim as he finished with 2/28 in four overs. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande (2/21) was the pick of the CSK bowlers.