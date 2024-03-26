Next Article

What's the story Express pacer Anrich Nortje has been left out of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) list of contracted players for the 2024/25 season. Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers, recently bowled in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge. While Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, and Keegan Petersen are the notable absentees, Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi have earned their national contracts.

Nortje

Nortje suffered lumbar stress fracture last year

As per Cricbuzz, Nortje featured in only nine of South Africa's 37 international matches last year. He suffered a lumbar stress fracture that ruled him out for nearly six months, starting September 16 in 2023. The 30-year-old, who owns 144 international wickets, will next be in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, he missed Delhi Capitals' opening clash.

Information

CSA list of contracted players (2024/25)

Contract list: Temba Bavuma, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.