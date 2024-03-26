Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets against GT (Image source: X/@mipaltan)

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: A look at key battles

By Parth Dhall 09:39 pm Mar 26, 202409:39 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this match. Both SRH and MI are in quest of their maiden win of the season. They have star-studded line-ups to bolster their chances. The battle between SRH skipper Pat Cummins and MI's Rohit Sharma will unfold in Hyderabad.

#1

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins

Rohit and Cummins, the two captains of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup finalists, will lock horns in the upcoming clash. The Aussie seamer has dismissed Rohit twice in T20 cricket, while the latter owns 51 runs off 37 balls in this rivalry. Notably, one of these dismissals came in the IPL. Both Rohit and Cummins have been in fine form lately.

#2

Rohit vs left-arm pacers

In the past, Rohit has been outfoxed by left-arm pacers across formats. Bowlers like Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi, among others, have troubled him with in-swinging deliveries. However, the 2023 World Cup saw Rohit overcome this shortcoming. The left-arm seamers have dismissed Rohit 24 times in 89 innings. The MI batter will face Marco Jansen and T Natarajan in the impending clash.

#3

Heinrich Klaasen vs Piyush Chawla

Time and again, South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has shown why he is dangerous against spin. He smacked eight sixes for SRH in the KKR encounter, with half of them coming against spinners. Klaasen strikes at 156.89 against spinners in T20s, which improves to 183.13 in the IPL. His battle with MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla will be one to watch out for.

#4

Mayank Agarwal vs Jasprit Bumrah

SRH opener Mayank Agarwal fetched a fine start against KKR but failed to capitalize. He scored a 21-ball 32 (4 fours and 1 six). Besides, Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant for MI against GT, having taken three wickets for just 14 runs. Interestingly, Bumrah has dismissed Mayank thrice in 16 balls in the IPL. The latter owns just 11 runs in this rivalry.