Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik bailed Royal Challengers Bengaluru out (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik clock these partnership records for RCB

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm Mar 22, 202410:47 pm

What's the story Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik bailed Royal Challengers Bengaluru out from a position of bother with a 95-run stand for the sixth wicket against Chennai Super Kings in match number one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. RCB were 78/5 at one stage before the two helped the side finish on a score of 173/6 in 20 overs. Here are further details.

A 50-ball 95-run stand

RCB lost half their side inside 12 overs. Rawat and Karthik then built a solid stand and accelerated at the death. Both players ran well between wickets before dominating against the CSK pacers. A 95-run stand came from 50 deliveries. Rawat managed a 25-ball 48. He smashed four fours and three sixes (SR: 192). Karthik slammed a 26-ball 38* (4s: 3, 6s: 2).

Anuj and Karthik slam these records

As per Cricbuzz, Anuj and Karthik have posted the highest partnership for the 6th wicket or below against CSK in IPL, breaking the previous best tally of 81 between Karthik and Andre Russell (KKR) in 2021. Anuj and Karthik's 95-run stand is the second-highest partnership for the 6th wicket or below for RCB. Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed added 97* runs versus DC in 2022.

A look at the innings summary

Faf du Plessis handed the RCB a solid start before Mustafizur Rahman helped CSK with his maiden four-fer in the IPL. RCB were in problem with quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in the 12th over. However, Anuj and Karthik stole the show thereafter, adding 90 runs in overs between 14-20 at 12.86 runs per over. Mustafizur finished with 4/29.