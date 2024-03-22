Next Article

Mustafizur claimed a four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Mustafizur Rahman claims his maiden IPL four-fer, surpasses 50 wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Mar 22, 202410:06 pm

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman started the Indian Premier League 2024 season on a high for the Chennai Super Kings in match number 1 on Friday. Mustafizur claimed a four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. Mustafizur dismissed Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the fifth over. He then came back and got a brace in the 12th over. Here's more.

A solid bowling effort

Du Plessis handed the RCB a strong start before Mustafizur reduced his pace and offered width to the former, who offered a catch toward deep backward point. In the same over, he sent back Patidar, who poked a delivery to MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli was then dismissed as he failed to clear the ropes. Mustafizur then castled Cameron Green, who made plenty of room.

Mustafizur gets past 50 IPL scalps

Playing his 49th match in the IPL, Mustafizur managed 4/29. Notably, he conceded 16 runs in the 19th over. The left-arm pacer has raced to 51 IPL scalps at 28.88. He registered his maiden four-wicket haul in the cash-rich league. Overall, Mustafizur owns 297 wickets in the 20-over format from 241 matches. He managed his sixth four-wicket haul.

Second-best bowling returns on IPL debut for CSK

As per Cricbuzz, Mustafizur has clocked the second-best bowling returns on IPL debut for CSK after Shadab Jakati, who clocked 4/24 versus DC in Johannesburg, 2009.

RCB posted a challenging score of 173/6

Mustafizur had left RCB in a position of bother by reducing them to 78/5. However, the likes of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik added 95 runs thereafter. Rawat perished for 48 whereas Karthik scored an unbeaten 26-ball 38.

CSK roped in Mustafizur Rahman for his base price

Chennai Super Kings signed Mustafizur for his base price of Rs. 2 crore at the 2024 Indian Premier League auction in Dubai. CSK snapped him up during the accelerated phase of the auction without any hassle.