The Sri Lankan fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury

MI's Dilshan Madushanka to miss start of IPL 2024: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:29 pm Mar 17, 202412:29 pm

What's the story As per ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Dilshan Madushanka is expected to miss the first few matches of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. The Sri Lankan fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh a few days back. He, hence, has been ruled out of the series finale. Here are further details.

Madushanka left the field midway through the second game

Notably, Madushanka left the field after bowling just 6.4 overs in the game. On March 17, SLC confirmed his unavailability for the third and deciding match. "Dilshan Madushanka will not further take part in the ongoing tour as the bowler will return to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the 2nd ODI," SLC said in a statement.

Major blow to MI's plans

Madushanka, who bagged his maiden IPL contract, was roped in by MI for a sum of Rs. 4.60 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. His ability to swing the new ball and bucket of variations in death overs make him a handy customer. Madushanka owns 14 T20I scalps for SL at 30.92. Overall, in the 20-over format, Madushanka has grabbed 31 wickets at 30.93.

MI also likely to miss Coetzee's services

Besides Madushanka, MI are also likely to miss the services of South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for the initial few matches. The fast bowler continues to recover from a groin injury that he suffered during the two-match Test series against India earlier this year. Notably, MI spent a handsome Rs 5 crore on Coetzee at the auction event.

Who are the available pacers for MI?

In Jasprit Bumrah, MI boast arguably the best fast bowler going around. Romario Shepherd, Jason Behrendorff, and Nuwan Thushara are the available overseas fast bowlers for the first two games. Akash Madhwal and Arjun Tendulkar are the uncapped pacers in the squad. Skipper Hardik Pandya will also have to step up with his right-arm pace. Meanwhile, veteran Piyush Chawla would be MI's lead spinner.