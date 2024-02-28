Next Article

So far, nine people have been arrested in the Mahadev Online betting app case

ED raids 15 locations in Mahadev betting app probe

By Chanshimla Varah 05:03 pm Feb 28, 202405:03 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 15 locations across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and West Bengal on Wednesday in connection with the Mahadev Online betting app case. The case is a high-profile scandal involving an online betting platform that allowed illicit gambling on games, including poker, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. Wednesday's searches, however, are related to a complaint filed by Viacom 18 Network, which claimed the app illegally broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) and invited bets on it.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The raids occurred 11 days after Nitish Diwan, a close associate of main promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was arrested by the federal agency. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case, which also involves high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to get Chandrakar and Uppal extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They were detained in Dubai in December after Interpol issued red notices at the request of the ED.

UAE wedding

Alleged illegal funds used for lavish wedding in UAE

In addition to the arrests, the agency has filed two charge sheets, including against the promoters. According to its charge sheet, Chandrakar held a lavish wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023, spending around Rs. 200 crore in cash. Private jets were used to transport his relatives from India to the UAE, and celebrities were paid to perform at the event. The ED questioned several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma, last year.

Proceeds of crime

Proceeds of crime around Rs. 6,000 crore, claims ED

The ED estimates the projected proceeds of crime in this case to be around Rs. 6,000 crore. The Mahadev online betting app promoters also paid former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel around Rs. 508 crore ahead of polling in the state last year, the ED alleged. Notably, both promoters are from Bhilai district in Chhattisgarh. In November, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book.

Background

What is the Mahadev online betting app case

According to the ED, the Mahadev app operated as a syndicate, providing online platforms for betting websites. It allegedly laundered money through a complex process while its promoters earned significant profits worth crores of rupees. The agency stated that the illicit funds generated by the app were used for bribing politicians and bureaucrats. Several celebrities and Bollywood actors have also been summoned by the agency for questioning regarding their connections with the online betting platform and the payment methods involved.