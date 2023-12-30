Chats, high-profile meetings: ED's evidence against Kejriwal in Delhi liquorgate

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:46 am Dec 30, 202311:46 am

ED has planned to corner Arvind Kejriwal using this evidence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has gathered evidence, including high-profile meetings, WhatsApp chats, and FaceTime calls, to corner Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case, News18 reported. This came after the ED summoned Kejriwal thrice in three months—November 2 and December 21 this year and January 3, 2024. Kejriwal skipped the first two summons, calling them "illegal and politically motivated." His participation in a Vipassana course was cited as the reason for his absence on December 21.

Why does this story matter?

The ED had alleged that Kejriwal conspired with individuals involved in the alleged liquor policy scam, which is also being investigated independently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI interrogated him for approximately nine hours in April. On the other side, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by him, also launched a campaign on December 1 to gauge public opinion on whether Kejriwal should govern from jail or resign if arrested.

Kejriwal's alleged involvement in liquor scam

The ED claimed to have proof of WhatsApp conversations and FaceTime calls between the accused and Kejriwal and his close associates, suggesting senior cabinet ministers' involvement in the excise policy. The AAP supremo was aware of all such dealings and agreements, News 18 reported, citing sources. "Some papers were signed in his presence. We need to record his statement about certain important evidence we have related to the investigation," they added.

Know about Delhi liquor scam

The Delhi excise policy scam surfaced after Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022. The report alleged procedural lapses in policy formulation and "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" by then Excise Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It claimed the policy led to financial losses for the government exchequer while some AAP leaders/ministers received kickbacks. The CBI took over the case, followed by the ED investigating the money laundering aspect.

AAP politicians arrested in connection

Two senior AAP leaders, Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have already been jailed in connection with the case. The ED claimed, "investigation revealed that acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 led to the loss of at least Rs. 2,873 crore to the government exchequer." The agency aims to record Kejriwal's statement regarding the evidence it has gathered related to the investigation.