Feb 28, 2024

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in connection with an illegal mining case, reports said. The CBI issued a notice under Section 160 of CrPC, summoning Yadav to appear before the federal agency in Delhi on Thursday for questioning. He served as the head of the mining department in Uttar Pradesh from 2012 until June 2013.

CBI probing illegal mining incidents in UP

The CBI notice is related to an FIR filed over alleged illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district between 2012 and 2016. The FIR includes charges of criminal conspiracy, theft, extortion, cheating, attempt to commit offenses, and misconduct. Between 2012 and 2016, 11 people were named in the FIR along with unknown public servants who allegedly allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur.

'Tendering procedures not adhered for mining leases'

Government officials, in collusion with each other, unlawfully issued new leases, renewed existing ones, and allowed interrupted periods for current leaseholders without adhering to tendering procedures, the CBI FIR said. People were also permitted to unlawfully extract minor minerals, engage in theft of said minerals, and extort money from both leaseholders and drivers transporting the minerals, it added.