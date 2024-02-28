Next Article

The ongoing farmers' protest has triggered the fuel crisis

Farmers' protest: Punjab, Haryana battle fuel shortage amid supply crunch

By Riya Baibhawi 02:09 pm Feb 28, 202402:09 pm

What's the story The ongoing farmers' protest has triggered an unprecedented fuel crisis in Punjab and Haryana, with the supply of diesel and cylinder gas severely affected in both states. The "Delhi Chalo" march has caused a 50% reduction in diesel dispatches and a 20% reduction in gas cylinder dispatches, resulting in a supply shortage of fuel in both states. As authorities continue to fortify the national capital and restrict entry of vehicles, many goods are expected to witness a significant price surge.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have organized a "Delhi Chalo" protest march against the Centre over a set of demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. While the Haryana Police have implemented strict measures to curb their movement, around 14,000 people have gathered at the Delhi-Haryana and Haryana-Punjab borders to show support for the protesters The roadblocks and safety measures at the border have obstructed the supply of various goods including fuel.

Fuel crisis

Fuel stations shut down, dealers refuse purchase in Punjab

Last week, petroleum dealers across Punjab shut down petrol pumps and fuel stations, demanding an increase in their commission. This resulted in long lines at fuel stations in cities like Ludhiana, as people engaged in panic buying. The dealers also decided not to purchase fuel from oil companies starting February 15 as a form of protest. Both actions have significantly disrupted the availability of fuel for the general public in the two states.

Farmers' demand

Farmers demand withdrawal from WTO, increased pensions

The second wave of farmers' protests began on February 13 as farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh initiated a march towards Delhi to urge the government to address their set of demands. In addition to a legal guarantee on MSP, they are also demanding pensions for farmers, debt forgiveness, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and dismissal of cases filed during previous protests in 2020-21. Last week, farmers declared a pause in their protest until Thursday.

Government's response

Centre forms 3-member committee to negotiate with farmers

Amid the developments, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the central government has formed a three-member committee of ministers to engage in negotiations with the farmers. Dhe insisted that the Centre is committed to farmers' welfare and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous efforts in this regard. As of now, four rounds of inconclusive talks have been held between the Union government and representatives of farmers unions.