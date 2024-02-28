Next Article

The abducted officer was rescued after a swift action by cops and security forces

By Riya Baibhawi 12:37 pm Feb 28, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, a senior police official was abducted by a group affiliated with the Meitei tribe in Imphal East district on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh was abducted by around 200 armed people—alleged to be cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, reports said. The Manipur Police said that Singh was later rescued after a swift action by cops and security forces. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be stable.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since the beginning of May last year, Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic clashes that have left at least 200 dead, and over 50,000 people displaced from their homes. Violence between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis erupted on May 3, 2023 over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis—who constitute 53% of Manipur's population—are concerned regarding the "influx of illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Tribals like Nagas and Kukis are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

Tuesday's attack

Singh, his team outnumbered by the miscreants

The incident took place at 7 pm when the armed group stormed inside Singh's home and started firing. They vandalized property and fired upon four vehicles. When Singh rushed out with his team to counter them, he was outnumbered by the miscreants, police said, adding that he was hit and abducted. Manipur Police launched a rescue operation and ensured his safe return within hours, police said.

Twitter Post

Tensions rise

Assam Rifles deployed in Imphal East

During Tuesday's incident, the mob also snatched an AK47 was also snatched from an inspector-rank officer attached to Singh. Singh's driver's nose was also broken by the crowd, The Print reported. The Army was called in as fresh tension mounted in the state after the abduction. In response, four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East

In protest

Attack in response to arrest of group members

According to officials, the attack was in response to Singh's arrest of six Arambai Tenggol members for their suspected involvement in vehicle theft. Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) had protested and blocked roads, demanding their release. Speaking to PTI, Singh's father, M Kulla said, "We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but ...they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves."