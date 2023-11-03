Manipur violence: Ex-IndiGo employee accused of burning Kuki-Zo students' certificates

Manipur violence: Ex-IndiGo employee accused of burning Kuki-Zo students' certificates

By Prateek Talukdar 06:38 pm Nov 03, 202306:38 pm

The video shows a man allegedly burning the educational certificates of Kuki-Zo students

A video of a man purportedly burning the educational certificates of Kuki-Zo students is doing rounds on social media as the ethnic violence in Manipur continues for the seventh month. After the user posted the video asking IndiGo to take action against the man—allegedly associated with the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol—the airline clarified that he hasn't been employed with it since 2022.

Why does this story matter?

The Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur have been embroiled in a violent conflict since May 3. The majority Meitei community is demanding Scheduled Tribe status to settle in Manipur's hill areas, accusing the tribal Kuki-Zo people of "cross-border narco-terrorism" from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the tribal communities are opposing the Meitei's demand for ST status, fearing it will strip away their ancestral land.

What does the post say?

The user said that IndiGo has appointed the man as a security officer at the Bengaluru airport to safeguard flights. The post claimed that he is associated with Arambai Tenggol, which has been accused of causing immense suffering to the Kuki-Zo communities in Moreh, an India-Myanmar border town. Calling the man radically inclined, the post questions his ability to ensure the safety of flights.

'Individual's action not representative of IndiGo'

IndiGo said that the actions of the individual, after departing from the organization, do not represent the airline. Some users replied to the post justifying the act, saying that Kukis recently burned books of the Meitei language, included in the 8th Schedule, to provoke Meiteis.

200 Assam Rifles personnel airlifted to Moreh

Around 200 Assam Rifles personnel were airlifted to Moreh town after Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand Kumar was killed in a militant ambush. On Wednesday, an armed mob attacked a camp of Manipur Rifles near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence in Imphal, reportedly with the intent to loot weapons. In May, armed Arambai Tenggol militants clashed with Assam Rifles personnel in Sugnu.

User claims Army personnel encountered Arambai Tenggol fighters

Only 25% of looted weapons recovered so far

Mobs have looted over 5,600 weapons and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition from government armories since the violence erupted in May. However, government forces have been able to recover only around 1,500 weapons and 20,000 rounds so far.