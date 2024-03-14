Next Article

Mumbai won the 2024 Ranji Trophy crown (Photo credit: X/@sachin_rt)

Mumbai win 2024 Ranji Trophy: Decoding the tournament in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:44 pm Mar 14, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Mumbai won the 2024 Ranji Trophy crown, ending an eight-year wait. This was Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy win. Mumbai managed 224/10 in their first innings against Vidarbha before bowling the latter out for 105. In their second innings, Mumbai smashed 418/10, riding on Musheer Khan's record-breaking century. Vidarbha showed a lot of resistance but fell for 368. Here we decode the tournament in stats.

Story

Story of the 2024 Ranji Trophy final

Shardul Thakur's valiant 75 helped Mumbai get to 224 in the first innings. In response, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Dhawal Kulkarni each took three scalps each to floor Vidarbha. Musheer's 136, Ajinkya Rahane's 74 and Shreyas Iyer's 95 helped Mumbai get a big score. Chasing 538, Vidarbha fought hard with Akshay Wadkar's 102 and Karun Nair's 74. Tanush Kotian claimed a four-fer.

Runs

2024 Ranji Trophy: Here are the top 5 scorers

Andhra's Ricky Bhui finished as the highest scorer of the 2024 Ranji season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he slammed 902 runs at 75.16. Kerala's Sachin Baby scored 830 runs to take the second spot. He averaged 83. Saurashtra's Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit with 829 runs at 69.08. Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan smashed 816 runs at 74.18. Baroda's SG Rawat took fifth place (784 at 60.03).

Information

Top scorers for Mumbai and Vidarbha

42-time Ranji champions Mumbai saw Bhupen Lalwani score 588 runs from 10 matches at 39.02. Kotian was the only other Mumbai player with 500-plus runs (502). For Vidarbha, Nair was the top scorer with 690 runs at 40.58. Meanwhile, Wadkar hammered 637 runs at 39.81.

Batting

Major stats with the bat this season

Jagadeesan's 321 versus Tamil Nadu was the highest individual score of the 2024 Ranji season. Baby, Bhui, and Rawat hammered the joint-most centuries (4 each). Baby and Wadkar finished with the joint-most fifty-plus scores (8 each). Assam's Riyan Parag hammered the most sixes this season (20). Lastly, Manipur's BS Konthoujam recorded the highest number of ducks (6).

Wickets

Sai Kishore grabbed a whopping 53 scalps

Tamil Nadu's Ravi Sai Kishore was the only bowler with 50-plus scalps this season. He claimed 53 wickets from nine matches at an average of 18.52. Pondicherry's Gaurav Yadav, Tamil Nadu's Ajith Ram, Saurashtra's DA Jadeja, MP's Kumar Kartikeya, Maharashtra's Hitesh Walunj and Baroda's Bhargav Bhatt finished with 41 wickets each this season.

Information

Highest wicket-takers for the two finalists

Vidarbha's Aditya Sarwate claimed an impressive 40 scalps from 10 matches at 18.87. In eight matches this season, Mohit Avasthi of Mumbai grabbed a total of 35 scalps at just 15.74.

Bowling

Major stats with the ball this season

Jalaj Saxena's 9/68 was the best bowling figure in an innings. The Kerala player attained the feat versus Bengal. Walunj's 14/163 was the best figure in a match for a bowler. He attained the feat against Saurashtra. Pondi's Gaurav finished with the most number of five-wicket hauls (5). Sai Kishore claimed the most four-wickets-in-an-innings (and over) a record nine times.

Feats

Key feats attained in this season's Ranji

Karnataka wicketkeeper S Sharath effected the most dismissals (31). Rajasthan's KS Rathore had the most dismissals in an innings (7). Pondicherry's Paras Dogra claimed the most catches as an outfielder (18). Baroda's SS Sharma and SG Rawat added 345 runs for the fifth wicket against Himachal Pradesh. It was the highest partnership of any wicket this season.

Information

Goa smashed the highest team total this season

Goa's 618/7d was the highest team total of the 2024 Ranji season. They attained the tally versus Chandigarh, who also saw TN score a massive 610/4d against them. Maharashtra's 601/5d versus Jharkhand was the third-best score.

Twitter Post

Champions!