RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli hammers his 52nd IPL half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 09:26 pm Mar 29, 202409:26 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru supremo Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Friday. Kohli, who opened the innings, remained unscathed. He finished on 83* from 59 balls - an innings laced with four fours and four sixes (SR: 140.68). Kohli helped RCB finish with 182/6 on the board.

A composed knock from Kohli's blade

Kohli played a composed knock for the Challengers. After Faf du Plessis's dismissal (17/1), Kohli added a superb 65-run stand alongside Cameron Green (33). Another 42 runs were added alongside Glenn Maxwell. Kohli played well, scoring runs freely in the powerplay before looking to rotate the strike in the middle overs. He opened up in the death overs. Dinesh Karthik gave him company.

Kohli becomes 3rd-highest scorer against KKR

Kohli's knock took him to 7,444 runs in the premier competition at 37.78. His strike rate is 130.27. In addition to 52 half-centuries, the 35-year-old batter owns 7 centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 944 runs at 39.33 (SR: 130.92). He has slammed one ton and six half-centuries. He became the third-highest scorer versus KKR, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (907).

Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with this record

Four sixes against KKR took Kohli to 241 maximums in the cash-rich league. He has gone past MS Dhoni's tally of 239 sixes. AB de Villiers (251), Rohit Sharma (261) and Chris Gayle (357) are ahead of Kohli.