Harbhajan Singh took 150 wickets in the IPL

IPL: A look at best spells of Harbhajan Singh

By Parth Dhall 06:44 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh delivered several match-winning spells in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket, finished his illustrious career with 150 IPL wickets. Even now, Harbhajan has the second-most wickets among off-spinners in the cash-rich league. He played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Have a look at his best spells.

#1

5/18 against CSK, 2011

Harbhajan's only five-wicket haul in the IPL came in 2011, against CSK. MI racked up 164/4 after CSK elected to field, with Rohit Sharma slamming 87. CSK were cruising on 101/3 before Harbhajan weaved his magic. The off-spinner then triggered CSK's batting collapse, taking five wickets. He recorded bowling figures worth 5/18, his career-best in the IPL.

#2

4/17 against DC, 2009

Harbhajan took more than three wickets in an IPL match on one other occasion. He took four wickets against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2011 edition at SuperSport Park, Centurion. MI gave DC a 166-run target after they were invited to bat. Although Harbhajan perturbed DC with four wickets (17 runs), Virender Sehwag's blistering half-century got them home.

#3

3/14 against PK, 2013

Harbhajan played a crucial role in MI's four-win win over Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2013. Batting first, MI compiled 174/3 with contributions from Rohit and Kieron Pollard. Although David Miller fired for the Kings, Harbhajan's phenomenal spell made the difference. The latter took three wickets for 14 runs in four overs as PK fell four runs short.

#4

3/27 against RCB, 2015

Harbhajan was the pick of MI's bowlers in the high-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2015. MI smashed a mammoth 209 after RCB elected to field. Lendl Simmons, Unmukt Chand, and Rohit made merry with the bat. RCB also managed to breach the 190-run mark, but Harbhajan's 3/27 stopped them.

#5

3/20 against RCB, 2019

Harbhajan moved to CSK ahead of the 2018 season. However, his best season with the Yellow Army came a year later, when he took 16 wickets. The off-spinner straightaway fired in the 2019 IPL opener, against RCB. He took three wickets as the Royal Challengers perished for a mere 70. Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, and AB de Villiers were Harbhajan's scalps in the match.