Both SRH and MI lost their IPL 2024 openers

IPL 2024: SRH, MI vie for season's maiden win

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Mar 26, 202408:19 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash in Match 8 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this match on March 27. Both SRH and MI are in quest of their maiden win of the season. Both these teams have new faces at the helm. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

As mentioned, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the seamers at the start, while spinners cash in eventually. As far as batters are concerned, they can play on the up at this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

Record

Have a look at head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 21 matches as of now, with MI winning 12 of those. MI won one encounter through Super Over, in 2019. The game was tied after MI racked up 162/5 in the first innings. Meanwhile, the Orange have won nine encounters in this battle. MI beat SRH twice in the 2023 IPL season.

Starts

SRH, MI lost their opening games

Both SRH and MI came close to winning their opening encounters in IPL 2024. SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by just four runs while chasing 209 at Eden Gardens. Heinrich Klaasen's 29-ball 63 nearly took SRH to victory. On the other hand, MI lost to Gujarat Titans from a comfortable position in Ahmedabad. They lost by six runs while chasing 169.

Probable XI

Probable XIs and impact subs

SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan. Impact player: Abishek Sharma. MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, and Luke Wood. Impact player: Dewald Brevis.

