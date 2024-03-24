Next Article

What's the story Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in their opening 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 2022 champions successfully defended 168 even though MI were 129/3 at one stage. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah recorded what could have been a match-winning spell that included three wickets. Notably, MI haven't won their season opener in the IPL in over a decade.

MI are known for losing their IPL openers and bouncing back thereafter. The trend continued in IPL 2023 as well, as they lost their first game to RCB. That marked their 11th back-to-back defeat in season openers. Notably, MI last won their IPL opener in 2012, when they defeated CSK. The law of averages once again dissented MI.

Bumrah starred with a standout spell for MI. The right-arm seamer, who came in as a first-change bowler, took three wickets. Bumrah first knocked over Wriddhiman Saha to give MI their first breakthrough. The Indian seamer then returned in the death overs, dismissing David Miller and Sai Sudharsan. Notably, Bumrah conceded just 14 runs in four overs.