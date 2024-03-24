Next Article

Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, available for T20 WC

By Parth Dhall 10:28 pm Mar 24, 202410:28 pm

What's the story In a major development, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir has come out of international retirement. Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2022, is hopeful of featuring in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. He stated the same in a heartfelt note on X. Notably, Amir claimed 10 wickets for Quetta Gladiators in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Twitter Post

Available for T20 WC: Amir

Retirement

Amir's controversial decision in 2020

Amir called it quits from international cricket in December 2020. The left-arm pacer, who had grown frustrated with the Pakistan team management, confirmed that he had no desires of playing international cricket. Amir lashed out at the management, stating that he was being mentally tortured. Notably, he was accused of preferring domestic T20 leagues over the demands of Test cricket.

Return

Amir's return could be impactful

Amir has proved his mettle at the highest level, having guided Pakistan to several wins across formats. He was Pakistan's highest wicket-taker at the 2019 ODI World Cup, the last ICC event he featured in. Even after international retirement, Amir continued to impress in franchise T20 competitions. His return to the Pakistan team can bolster the side's bowling attack.

Stats

A look at his international stats

Amir featured for Pakistan in 36 Test matches, claiming 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He claimed four five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/44. The Pakistan seamer also played 61 ODI matches, registering 81 wickets in the format at 29.62, with a best of 5/30. The 29-year-old pacer also played 50 T20Is, taking 59 scalps at 21.40.

Comeback

Comeback from spot-fixing ban

Amir, who made his international debut in 2009, was found guilty of spot-fixing in a 2010 Test match in England. He made a Pakistan comeback in 2016 after the completion of his five-year ban. The pacer made a successful return across formats as he featured in tournaments like the 2016 T20 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the 2019 ODI WC.