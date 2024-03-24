Next Article

Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 64 weren't enough as LSG

IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran smashes 30-ball half-century against RR

By Parth Dhall 09:15 pm Mar 24, 202409:15 pm

What's the story Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock in Lucknow Super Giants' opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition against Rajasthan Royals. The Caribbean dasher smashed a 30-ball half-century, albiet in a losing cause. Pooran's unbeaten 64 weren't enough as LSG failed to chase 194. He smashed his seventh half-century in the cash-rich league. Here are the key stats.

Pooran

Pooran's dashing knock goes in vain

Pooran came to the middle after LSG were tottering on 60/4. While KL Rahul held his end, three of LSG's top four earlier departed for just 11 runs. Pooran and Rahul added 85 runs, keeping LSG's run-chase alive. The former smashed a 41-ball 64* (4 fours and 4 sixes). He even slammed 2 sixes and a four in a 20-run over by Trent Boult.

Summary

LSG lose to RR by 20 runs

RR had a forgettable start after electing to bat. They lost Jos Buttler (13/1) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (49/2) in the Powerplay. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag then stitched a 93-run stand. The former, alongside Dhruv Jurel, guided RR to 193/4. LSG lost Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ayush Badoni quite early. Rahul and Pooran brought LSG back, but they fell 20 runs short.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Pooran, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has also represented Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, SRH bought Pooran for Rs. 10.75 crore in 2022, while LSG bought him for Rs. 16 crore a season later. Pooran racked up 358 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 172.95 in IPL 2023. He has now raced to 1,334 IPL runs at 28.38.