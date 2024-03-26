Next Article

Deepak Chahar dismisses Shubman Gill for fourth time (IPL): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:42 pm Mar 26, 202411:42 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in Match 7 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Deepak Chahar was instrumental to their triumph as he claimed 2/28 in four overs. His first victim of the day was GT skipper Shubman Gill, who fell to him for the fourth time in the IPL. Here we decode their battle.

Dismissal

How did Chahar dismiss Gill?

It was the penultimate delivery of the third over as Chahar went for a short-of-length slower delivery that rapped on Gill's back leg as the umpire raised his finger without any hesitation. Not even a DRS referral could save the GT captain as he walked back, having scored eight off five balls. Notably, Gill smashed Chahar for a six in the first over.

Stats

Chahar's dominance vs Gill

Chahar has now dismissed Gill four times across 10 IPL meetings, conceding 78 runs off 55 balls. No other bowler has dismissed the GT captain more often in the tournament. Meanwhile, Gill has raced to 2,829 IPL runs at a strike rate of 134.20 (348 runs vs CSK at 26.76). Chahar now owns 75 IPL wickets at 27.79 (5 wickets vs GT).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

A fiery fifty from Shivam Dube helped the defending champions compile 206/6 while batting first. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 46 runs apiece. In reply, the Titans never really looked in the hunt as they were restricted to 143/8. Sai Sudharsan (37 off 31 balls) top scored for the team. Besides Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande also claimed two wickets.