KKR openers Salt and Narine added 86 runs (Photo credit: X/@KKRiders)

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders demolish Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:39 pm Mar 29, 202411:39 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Benagluru in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. With this win, KKR have won both their matches so far. RCB have lost twice (W1). RCB rode on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83 to post 182/6 in 20 overs. In response, KKR openers laid the foundation before the side sealed the win (186/3).

Knock

Kohli plays a composed knock for RCB

Kohli played a composed knock for the Challengers. After Faf du Plessis's dismissal (17/1), Kohli added a superb 65-run stand alongside Cameron Green (33). Another 42 runs were added alongside Glenn Maxwell. Kohli played well, scoring runs freely in the powerplay before looking to rotate the strike in the middle overs. He opened up in the death overs. Dinesh Karthik gave him company.

Information

Russell shines for KKR with 2/29

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures worth 2/29. Fellow pacer Harshit Rana claimed 2/39. Veteran Narine managed 1/40. But Mitchell Starc was once again expensive. He conceded 47 from four overs.

Kohli

Kohli hammers his 52nd IPL half-century

Kohli, who opened the innings, remained unscathed. He finished on 83* from 59 balls - an innings laced with four fours and four sixes (SR: 140.68). Kohli's knock took him to 7,444 runs in the premier competition at 37.78. His strike rate is 130.27. In addition to 52 half-centuries, the 35-year-old batter owns 7 centuries.

Information

Kohli becomes 3rd-highest scorer against KKR

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 944 runs at 39.33 (SR: 130.92) versus the Knight Riders. He has slammed one ton and six half-centuries. He became the third-highest scorer versus KKR, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (907).

Feat

Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with this monumental IPL feat

Kohli's four sixes took him to a tally of 241 IPL maximums. He has now surpassed MS Dhoni in terms of IPL sixes. Chennai Super Kings legend Dhoni owns 239 sixes from 218 IPL innings. Kohli has featured in 232 innngs. The 35-year-old is only behind Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (261) and AB de Villiers (251) in terms of IPL sixes.

Information

Highest scorer in IPL 2024

Kohli scored a 21-run knock versus CSK in the RCB's opener this season. He followed it up with a knock of 77 versus Punjab Kings. And now with this 83* versus KKR, Kohli owns 181 runs at 90.5. He has smashed seven sixes.

Russell

Russell becomes first overseas player with this IPL double

West Indies all-rounder Russell completed 100 IPL wickets. He entered the 100-wicket club with his second scalp. Russell is the first overseas player with 100 wickets and 2,000 runs in the tournament. He is second overall after CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with this double. He now has 100 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 24.05. Russell also owns over 2,300 runs.

Information

2nd-highest powerplay score for KKR

KKR smashed 85 runs in the powerplay (85/0). As per Cricbuzz, this is their second-highest score in the PP overs. KKR's best score remains 105/0 versus RCB in Bengaluru 2017.

Openers

KKR openers entertain

KKR openers Phil Salt and Narine added 86 runs from 6.3 overs. They reached 50 in 3.3 overs. Narine hit a 22-ball 47, slamming two fours and five sixes (SR: 213.64). Salt hit a 20-ball 30. He managed two fours and two sixes (SR: 150). In 164 matches (98 innings), Narine owns 1,083 runs (SR: 160.44). Versus RCB, Narine owns 279 runs (SR: 195.10).

KKR innings

KKR ace the chase

After a breathtaking powerplay, KKR lost Narine in the 7th over. Mayank Dagar took his wicket. Salt perished in the 8th over as Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed the Englishman. Just as RCB found some momentum, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer added quality runs. Shreyas was dropped on nine. Venkatesh was the aggressor. He dealt in fours and sixes. Venkatesh (50) hit his 8th IPL fifty.

Information

500th T20 appearance for Narine

Narine clocked his 500th T20 appearance on Friday. He owns 537 wickets, including 165 in IPL. With the bat, he has clobbered a total of 3,783 runs. Kieron Pollard (660), Dwayne Bravo (573) and Shoaib Malik (542) are the others with 500-plus T20 matches.

Runs

14th KKR batter with 1,000-plus IPL runs

Venkatesh slammed three fours and four sixes (SR: 166.67). The southpaw has surpassed 1,000 IPL runs. Playing his 38th match, Venkatesh owns 1,013 runs at 28.13. He owns eight fifties in addition to a century. He became the 14th KKR batter to slam 1,000-plus IPL runs. He has smashed 90 fours and 46 sixes.

RCB vs KKR

KKR's sixth consecutive win against the RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium

It was KKR's sixth consecutive win against the RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2016. The RCB enjoyed a 4-2 win record against KKR at home between 2008 and 2015. KKR have claimed wins in five of their last six matches against RCB. Notably, they had lost four on the trot before this sequence.