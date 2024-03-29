Next Article

Kohli slammed 83* versus KKR (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with this monumental IPL feat

By Rajdeep Saha 09:45 pm Mar 29, 202409:45 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli dazzled against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru ace Kohli hit an unbeaten 83-run knock to help his side finish with a score of 182/6 in 20 overs. Kohli hit four fours and four sixes (SR: 140.68). Kohli has now overtaken MS Dhoni with this monumental feat.

Sixes

Kohli goes past Dhoni in terms of IPL sixes

Kohli's four sixes took him to a tally of 241 maximums in the cash-rich league. He has now surpassed Dhoni in terms of IPL sixes. Chennai Super Kings legend Dhoni owns 239 sixes from 218 IPL innings. Kohli has featured in 232 innngs. The 35-year-old is only behind Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (261) and AB de Villiers (251) in terms of IPL sixes.

Record

3rd-highest scorer against KKR

Kohli's knock took him to 7,444 runs in the premier competition at 37.78. His strike rate is 130.27. In addition to 52 half-centuries, the 35-year-old batter owns 7 centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 944 runs at 39.33 (SR: 130.92). He has slammed one ton and six half-centuries. He became the third-highest scorer versus KKR, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (907).

Information

378 sixes in T20s

Kohli, who is the highest scorer in IPL history and also the record holder in T20Is, has raced to 378 sixes in 20 overs cricket. Rohit has only smashed more sixes than Kohli in the T20s among Indian cricketers.

Information

Solid start in IPL 2024 for Kohli

Kohli scored a 21-run knock versus CSK in the RCB's opener this season. He followed it up with a knock of 77 versus Punjab Kings. And now with this 83* versus KKR, Kohli owns 181 runs at 90.5. He has smashed seven sixes.